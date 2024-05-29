Watch CBS News
Minnesota man installing EV chargers severely injured in explosion, police say

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

BAXTER, Minn. — Police in the Brainerd lakes area say a man was seriously injured in an explosion while he was installing an electric vehicle charging station.

According to the Baxter Police Department, shortly after noon on May 20, 22-year-old Zavier Chevere had been installing a new EV charging station at the Holiday Station on Dellwood Drive when an explosion occurred.

Police say Chevere had severe burns to a significant portion of his body and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

A report from the Brainerd Fire Department describes the incident as an "electrocution or potential electrocution."

A GoFundMe set up for Chevere says he worked as a high-voltage technician and grew up in Forest Lake. He was enlisted in the Army National Guard.

The Baxter Police Department says no criminal investigation was warranted and turned the scene back over to the gas station. Minnesota OSHA Compliance will be investigating the incident.

