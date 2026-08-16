Bauhaus Brew Labs reopens in NE Minneapolis under new ownership and with more NA options

As alcohol consumption drops, a beloved northeast Minneapolis brewery reopened Saturday under new ownership and a new vision.

Bauhaus Brew Labs, known for its large, rustic space and concerts, shut its doors in June.

It was 48 days from when Bauhaus closed to its grand reopening. Its new owner says you'll be able to find most of what you loved about the iconic spot, but the heart of it has just been stretched and tweaked a little.

"Everyone wants to see this place succeed because it's the lifeblood of Minneapolis," said Benjamin Jordan, the co-owner of Bauhaus and chief executive officer of ABV Technology.

Jordan says the industry is seeing a record low of drinking adults, the lowest in 50 years, and if you're one of them, he sees and hears you.

"We're just in a moment now where there's a change," said Jordan.

His company, ABV Technology, is a Twin Cities-based company that's produced machinery that adjusts the alcohol content in your drink. ABV used to assist Bauhaus in creating their non-alcoholic options off-site. Now, the whole brew lab is ABV's first and only, giving them a facility built to produce nearly 40,000 kegs a year.

"We were lucky enough to hire back 75% of the staff that worked for Bauhaus 1.0," said Jordan.

WCCO

At Bauhaus 2.0, they're now letting you choose the amount of booze in your drink.

"We've taken this foundation of really great beer and stretched it in different ways that now make it more suited to address these changing industry preferences," Jordan added.

And with those changing industry preferences, come THC options too.

"The weed lovers link up with the beer lovers; they're brothers anyway. Bring them back together," said Jordan.

He says giving you choice is a rollercoaster he's willing to ride.

"It's extremely exciting and scary, but what isn't in business when you're making big moves?" Jordan told WCCO.

Jordan says he is keeping the Bauhaus name. They'll also continue to have live music and food options.