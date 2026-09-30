Minnesota BCA identifies man shot, killed by police during Battle Lake standoff

State investigators identified the man shot and killed during an encounter with law enforcement in northwestern Minnesota last weekend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Fergus Falls police officer Matthew Cederberg fatally shot 39-year-old Christopher Olson on Saturday during a standoff in Battle Lake.

Deputies were first called around 5:47 p.m. Friday to a residence on Twin Lakes Road after a 911 caller said a man had barricaded their relative inside the home, then punched the caller "with the butt of a shotgun and forced them into their vehicle."

SWAT teams from the Otter Tail and Douglas county sheriff's offices, as well as the Red River Valley SWAT team, were soon dispatched. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says negotiators had limited contact with Olson.

At one point during the standoff, Olson exited the residence and fired his shotgun at an armored SWAT vehicle before retreating inside. Despite several requests from law enforcement, Olson did not surrender.

Several hours later, around 3 a.m., investigators say Olson appeared in the doorway with a shotgun. That's when Officer Cederberg shot his department-issued firearm at Olson. Officers provided medical aid to Olson, but he died at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Cederberg has 16 years of law enforcement experience and has been placed on critical incident leave.

The incident remains under investigation by the bureau.