Deputies shoot, kill man in Otter Tail County standoff, sheriff says

Law enforcement shot and killed a man Friday evening amid a standoff in northwestern Minnesota, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were first called around 5:47 p.m. to a residence on Twin Lakes Road in Battle Lake, about 20 miles east of Fergus Falls, after a 911 caller said a man had barricaded their relative inside the home, then punched the caller "with the butt of a shotgun and forced them into their vehicle."

WCCO

SWAT teams from the Otter Tail and Douglas county sheriff's offices, as well as the Red River Valley SWAT team were soon dispatched, authorities say, as deputies worked to "communicate and negotiate" with him.

"According to preliminary information, the man later exited the residence and pointed a firearm at law enforcement. A law enforcement officer discharged their firearm, striking the man," the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said. "Officers and medical personnel rendered aid; however, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Authorities say no one else was hurt, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now leading the investigation.

This story will be updated.