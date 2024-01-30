Barry Manilow set to play last Xcel Energy Center concert Aug. 2

Barry Manilow, now a Broadway composer with "Harmony" Barry Manilow, now a Broadway composer with "Harmony" 08:21

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Barry Manilow will stop at Xcel Energy Center this summer for what he says will be his final performance at the venue.

Manilow's Aug. 2 concert will be the penultimate stop on a Midwest tour that starts July 25 in St. Louis and wraps up Aug. 3 in Milwaukee.

"It's been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for all the love and support over the years," Manilow said in a release.

Ticket's for the show go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

Manilow has sold more than 85 million albums in a career spanning more than half a century, with hits including "Copacabana (At the Copa)," "Mandy" and "Can't Smile Without You." His first musical, "Harmony," debuted on Broadway last year.