Victim of Wisconsin shooting posted to Snapchat in stable condition, suspect dead, sheriff says

Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 17-year-old boy is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound days after shooting his pregnant girlfriend and uploading a video of the violence to social media.

The girl, also 17, has been hospitalized since the shooting and is in stable condition, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said. Her baby had to be delivered due to her injuries and is "doing well," according to the sheriff's office.

The teenage boy allegedly shot the girl when she entered an apartment on the 600 block of Candy Lane in Barron, Wisconsin, around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A man who tried to check on the girl was shot and killed, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy was taken to a hospital after shooting himself, authorities said. On Monday, the sheriff's office reported his death.

A family member identified the slain man as 20-year-old Tyler Sadowski, who was protecting his younger sister when he was shot.

The Turtle Lake School District, where the alleged shooter was formerly a student, said he "shared a graphic video of the shooting on Snapchat." The sheriff's office was also aware of the video. Snapchat last week said it had removed the video.

The teenage girl also has a 2-year-old daughter.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

Note: The video above originally aired Oct. 2, 2025.