Video involving western Wisconsin fatal shooting uploaded to social media, sheriff warns

One person is dead after a shooting in western Wisconsin on Wednesday and two others are injured, including the suspected shooter.

School officials are also warning that video involving the shooting was uploaded to Snapchat.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Candy Lane. When they arrived, they found a male who was dead, as well as an injured female.

While searching the area, officers found the suspected shooter, who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He, along with the injured female, were both taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office says their conditions are unknown.

The sheriff's office added it was "aware of a disturbing SnapChat video involving this homicide and are working with SnapChat to remove this video."

According to the Turtle Lake School District, the suspected shooter was a former student.

"He apparently shared a graphic video of the shooting on Snapchat, where some Turtle Lake students could have received the message and could be upset," the district said in a statement.

The district urged families to speak to their children about the incident, and said a counselor will be on site Thursday.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.