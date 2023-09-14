Barron County retires Koda the K-9 service dog

BARRON, Wis. -- Barron County announced Thursday that long-standing K-9 service dog, Koda, is retiring.

Koda was born in 2015 and has served the Barron County Sheriff's Department since 2016.

Barron County Sheriff's Department's Facebook

Throughout his career, Koda has received numerous accolades including being Top Dog of his class at McDonough K-9. Koda has also won three separate Awards of Excellence from the United States Police Canine Association.

Koda was used across the department for a myriad of tasks including, but not limited to, drug sniffs, violent criminal apprehensions, tracking, school sniffs, pursuits, and classroom visits.

Koda is known for many things, but his bark is something that is particularly unique. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department, Koda's bark alone was enough to deter a suspect into surrender.

Koda will spend his retirement in the loving care of of Sgt. Allen and his family.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department wishes Koda well, and hope his retirement is full of cheeseburgers and naps.

Us too, Koda. Us too.