Barrel Theory Beer Company to take over Lake Monster space in St. Paul

Lake Monster Brewing is closing its doors Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota, but it's been known for more than just craft beer in its nearly 11 years of existence.

"I think it's a really wonderful gathering place and the patio is beautiful, the space is beautiful, the staff is tremendous," Sue Letourneau said.

Letourneau, an admitted craft beer snob, initially came for the beer a decade ago, but has since stayed for the yoga.

Among the brewery's longtime traditions is Yoga and a Pint, a weekend event that has taken place since Lake Monster opened its doors.

"It's just grown into this incredible community of people," Yoga and a Pint instructor Viv Miller said. "We've given $15,000 to charities. We've had about 2,500 different people walk in the door for yoga."

"It's just a nice place that you can kind of bring everybody and there's something for everyone," Steven Olawsky, of Minneapolis, said.

Olawsky stopped by Sunday for one final visit, spending his remaining unused gift card balance.

"I'm going to be pretty sad," Olawsky said. "But hoping and knocking on wood that everything's going to be great."

Lake Monster co-owner Matt Lange said burnout was one factor behind the decision to close the brewery. The owners of Lake Monster also own the adjacent King Coil Spirits cocktail bar, where Lange said they plan to now focus their attention.

There is also a possibility that some Lake Monster beers could live on, since the recipes have been sold to the brewery's new owners, he said.

The closure comes amid numerous other craft brewery closures in Minnesota. Two prominent breweries, including Dangerous Man Brewing and Bauhaus Brew Labs, closed before recently reopening under new ownership.

Lake Monster's space is also set for a new chapter.

Barrel Theory Beer Company, the well-known and renowned Lowertown St. Paul brewery, will relocate its taproom to the soon-to-be former Lake Monster site.

Barrel Theory co-owner Tim Johnson told WCCO that plans are in place for a light opening by late September, with a full opening by the first week of October. One of the reasons for the move from Lowertown was lack of foot traffic, Johnson said.

Olawsky is optimistic about the transition.

"I'm hoping it's going to be kind of like Bauhaus," Olawsky said. "I just went there and it seems to be doing great."

Yoga and a Pint classes will resume once again at the brewery under the new ownership this fall.

"We're really excited to work with them and cannot wait to be a part of this community," Miller said.