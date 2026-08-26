Lake Monster Brewing in St. Paul closing temporarily, to re-open under new ownership

A popular St.Paul, Minnesota, brewery is undergoing a major transformation.

The owners of Lake Monster Brewing announced Wednesday they are selling the business after nearly 11 years.

The brewery will close for a while before reopening under new ownership.

The current team says it's time to bring fresh perspectives and energy to the industry. Details on plans for the brewery will be shared in the coming days.

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and are excited to see the brand and space continue to grow and evolve," they said.

The owners sent customers a thank-you, saying, "You are what made Lake Monster Brewing such a special place for so many."

Lake Monster Brewing's last day is Sunday. The brewery will be offering $5 "to send Lake Monster off the right way."