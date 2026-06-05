Man arrested on suspicion of arson in northeastern Minnesota mobile home fire

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of starting his mobile home on fire late Thursday afternoon in northeastern Minnesota.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says the fire occurred just after 4 p.m. off Heaton Lane in Barnum, about 30 miles northeast of Sandstone, and around 120 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

Deputies and crews from several area fire departments conducted an initial scene assessment, leading to the arrest of a 49-year-old man who lives there on suspicion of arson.

"The fire caused significant damage to the interior of the mobile home as well as damage to the rear exterior of the mobile home, but did not damage any neighboring properties," said Chief Deputy Dan Danielson.

There were no injuries and no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Authorities say the suspect is being held in the Carlton County Jail as he awaits criminal charges.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.