How an artist transformed an old country school in Otter Tail County into a gallery

At one time, country schools were common in Minnesota. Over the decades, many were torn down as bigger schools were built — not in Otter Tail County.

The Otter Trail is a scenic byway with plenty to see. And along the trail you'll find the old Barnhard School.

"It was the first indoor plumbing of any of the country schools. This was the first place where you didn't have to go outdoors," said Sandy Barnhouse.

Being a student and not having to use an outhouse was a pretty big deal in 1939. That's when Barnhard was built, using stone from neighboring fields. It operated as a school and educational hub until 1982.

"It was very much a community center," said Barnhouse.

After that, ownership changed hands. First, to a local art group. Then to the historical society. And that's when the building caught Barnhouse's eye.

"I would come here and just look in the windows, every time I was up in this area," said Barnhouse. "I was just fascinated. I would go back to my job, and I'd be thinking about this building."

So, she bought it and eventually turned it into an Airbnb for a while. An artist herself, Barnhouse also looked at the school as a blank canvas with endless possibilities.

Half a century ago the classrooms would have been full of kids. Now, it's a gallery full of Barnhouse's art.

The wide range of art is exactly the vision Katy Olson once had. She was part of the art group that owned and updated the building in the 1980's but ran out of funding to finish the job.

"Sometimes the universe delivers, right? Along came Sandra Barnhouse. She saw the building. It was exactly what she wanted," said Olson. "The entire building at this point is a work of art."

For Olson, Barnhouse deserves extra credit for keeping the nearly 85-year-old schoolhouse intact.

"Often these old schools become junk collections. You can see it," said Olson. "It's an incredibly rich environment."

Classrooms turned into art galleries. The downstairs once served as a gym, lunchroom and auditorium. Now, it's Barnhouse's studio — an old school with a new purpose.

"I am so attached to this place I don't really want to leave. I'm going to stay here as long as I possibly can," said Barnhouse.

The Barnhard School is near the town of Underwood. It's also on the National Register of Historic Places.