Second man charged in downtown Minneapolis bar fatal shooting

A second person faces charges in the shooting at a downtown Minneapolis bar that killed a man and injured three others.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County, police responded to the shooting inside Bar Zia around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. DaMarco Fletcher, Jr., 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found at least 13 .40-caliber cartridge casings on the dance floor of the bar.

Witnesses said a gunman fired at Fletcher from a short distance, killing him and injuring three others in the process.

Surveillance video showed three people, including the two charged, walking around the bar. Documents say they peered out the window and saw Fletcher enter the building.

Fletcher stepped onto the dance floor, which is when one of the men punched him multiple times in the face, documents say. Shortly afterwards, one of the other men shot him from less than three feet away.

The group then fled the scene separately. Documents say the three men are associated with the "Lows" street gang in north Minneapolis, and Fletcher was affiliated with the "Highs," which is a rival gang.

The alleged gunman was arrested during a traffic stop in Bloomington on Oct. 24. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of possessing a firearm. His alleged accomplice, who is accused of punching Fletcher, was arrested Monday and charged on Wednesday with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.