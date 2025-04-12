Calls are growing for Councilwoman Bakken to resign or face recall

A push for the resignation of a South Saint Paul Councilwoman

Calls are growing for a South St. Paul councilwoman to resign — or face a recall.

A group calling itself "Recall Bakken" has officially filed the recall petition to remove Councilwoman Pam Bakken. This after state investigators found that a child at Bakken in-home day care ingested methamphetamine.

The Minnesota Department of Health investigated Bakken's day care. Ultimately — her license was suspended but is under appeal, according to DHS's website.

Bakken has not been charged with a crime but a notice from the state confirms there is an investigation into the incident.

Victoria Kane cries thinking back on that December day when she got a call that her then 3-year-old son was sick. She said the moment she picked up from daycare she knew something was wrong.

"He wouldn't t stop talking, moving, flailing his arms," Kane recalls. Kane took her son to the hospital and says a drug test confirmed he had meth in his system.

"I sent him to someone who put him in harm's way," Kane said in tears.

Now—there's a growing movement called "Recall Bakken" led by Molly Smith.

"We the people of South St. Paul will absolutely hold her (Bakken) accountable," Smith said.

The 25-member committee formally submitted the recall petition on Friday. City Clerk Deanna Werner confirmed the petition was received, certified, and accepted.

The group will need to 2,763 signatures from residents to move forward. The deadline for the signatures to be turned in is May 12th.

WCCO reached out to Council Member Bakken for comment.