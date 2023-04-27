Bait shortage presents issue for anglers as fishing opener looms

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. -- Minnesota's fishing opener is May 13 and Wisconsin's opener is next weekend, but many anglers may not find the bait they want.

Fisher is co-owner of Vados Bait and Tackle in Spring Lake Park, and he's been in the bait business a long time.

But just like an angler isn't sure if they'll catch a fish, Fisher isn't sure if he'll have enough spottail shiners for anglers. They're a favorite food of walleyes.

"Last year we were able to get 10 to 15 gallons, was about all I got. Which is really low," said Fisher.

That's compared to about 40 gallons in previous years -- making spottails a hot commodity and a rare one. The reason they're so hard to come by has to do with Mother Nature and invasive species.

"Most of the spot tail lakes are also zebra mussel lakes," said Fisher.

Zebra mussels have taken over some of the bait lakes up north. A large snowpack this year and drought the past couple of years have also hurt supply -- as some lakes and ponds have shrunk.

To help with the shortage, the DNR is looking into new strategies. Including potentially opening up more state land to bait suppliers.

"Allowing more minnow harvest on certain state lands, or making sure bait harvesters have access to ponds that may be, for example, on state forest land," said Brad Parsons.

Parsons is the Fisheries Section Manager with the DNR. He's been meeting with bait trappers across the state.

"We are very cognizant of how important the bait industry is to the fishing industry in Minnesota. We want to do what we can to make sure clean, quality bait is available in the state of Minnesota," said Parsons.

Minnesota doesn't allow bait to be imported from other states, which means Vados is at the mercy of minnow suppliers here.

"I'm obviously going to grab every minnow I can get. Hopefully, there will be some to get," said Fisher.

Another change that could help, is that the DNR is allowing an extra week of minnow trapping, and opening at least two additional lakes for harvesting.

They want to remind people to be vigilant about cleaning, draining and drying their boats so as not to spread zebra mussels and other invasive species that hurt fish populations.