Minnesota State Fair building recovered after it was accidentally sold

The Minnesota State Fair is less than two weeks away, and while many vendors are busy prepping, a woodworking vendor was on a frantic search.

"It's been the craziest 24 hours," said Anna Bailey with a laugh.

Bailey and her husband own Bailey Builds and create wood mosaics in Duluth, Minnesota. She took to Facebook on Thursday to share that the building they use for the Minnesota State Fair had been sold.

Anna Bailey of Bailey Builds said on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, that the building her business uses for the Minnesota State Fair had accidentally been sold. Bailey Builds

"For years, we've stored our custom-built building in a shipping container and paid a monthly fee to a storage company in the Twin Cities to keep it safe on their lot," Bailey wrote online. "Tonight, they called us. They told us they accidentally sold our container because they thought it was one of theirs."

The Baileys have used that building to display their work at the Minnesota State Fair for the past four years.

Hundreds of people commented, and the social media post garnered nearly 4,000 reactions.

Thankfully, Bailey says the storage company tracked down the container in Iowa.

"We still are really hoping that everything inside is okay because we don't actually know how long it has been in Iowa," Bailey said. "We don't know its journey. We don't know where it even was."

Bailey says she is grateful the community rallied to help them in a time of need.

"Just the amount of people willing to help, and texts and construction companies reaching out willing to help build a booth," she said.

Bailey Builds plans to be in its normal spot at the fair this year, and the Baileys are hopeful their building will arrive in the Twin Cities just in time.

"Honestly, best-case scenario for us," she said. "Every moment and every day getting up to the State Fair is like gold, and so we have no time to be delayed at all," Bailey said.