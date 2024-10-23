Police respond to a bad crash on Lyndale Avenue involving multiple cars

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police and other first responders responded to the scene of a bad car crash on Lyndale Avenue near Dunwoody Boulevard. It happened just before 9:30 Wednesday night.

Video from the scene shows that several cars were involved in the crash. Several ambulances can also be seen responding to the crash.

WCCO is still waiting to hear from Minneapolis police on the extent of injuries.

WCCO

This is a developing story, check back for updates.