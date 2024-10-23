Watch CBS News
Local News

Police respond to a bad crash on Lyndale Avenue involving multiple cars

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

Afternoon Digital Headlines for October 23, 2024
Afternoon Digital Headlines for October 23, 2024 01:14

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police and other first responders responded to the scene of a bad car crash on Lyndale Avenue near Dunwoody Boulevard. It happened just before 9:30 Wednesday night.

Video from the scene shows that several cars were involved in the crash. Several ambulances can also be seen responding to the crash.

 WCCO is still waiting to hear from Minneapolis police on the extent of injuries.

inx-crash-dunwoody-and-lyndale-ground-vo-102324-21-57-1108.jpg
WCCO

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Chloe Rosen

Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.