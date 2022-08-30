BCA: 9-month-old baby taken from Shakopee government center

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A baby was taken from a supervised parenting visit in Shakopee Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension believes 9-month-old Jahki Forester was removed from protective custody by his mother, 26-year-old Zenitra Lee.

The two were last seen at the Shakopee government center and left the area on foot.

Lee, who goes by Zenitra Forester, was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black pants, and grey head covering. She was carrying a black shoulder bag.

Jakhi Forester (left), Zenitra Lee (right) Minnesota BCA

Jahki Forester was wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse onesie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff's Office.