BCA: 9-month-old baby taken from Shakopee government center

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A baby was taken from a supervised parenting visit in Shakopee Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension believes 9-month-old Jahki Forester was removed from protective custody by his mother, 26-year-old Zenitra Lee. 

The two were last seen at the Shakopee government center and left the area on foot.

Lee, who goes by Zenitra Forester, was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black pants, and grey head covering. She was carrying a black shoulder bag. 

jahki-forester-and-mother.jpg
Jakhi Forester (left), Zenitra Lee (right) Minnesota BCA

Jahki Forester was wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse onesie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 3:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

