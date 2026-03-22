Average temps return on Sunday

A cold front dropping south is bringing us back to reality with more seasonable temperatures Sunday

We'll start the day in the upper 30s, but we barely warm into the 40s Sunday afternoon. It'll be a bit more overcast and breezy too with gusts up to 30 mph.

WCCO

The forecast remains fairly quiet this week with an active storm track well north.

WCCO

Monday starts sunny with some clouds returning into the afternoon with highs near 50. Our best chance for a few showers is Thursday, but nothing major.

Temperatures look to rebound back into the 50s by mid-week.