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Average temps return on Sunday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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A  cold front dropping south is bringing us back to reality with more seasonable temperatures Sunday

We'll start the day in the upper 30s, but we barely warm into the 40s Sunday afternoon. It'll be a bit more overcast and breezy too with gusts up to 30 mph.

wind-gust-grid-next-12-hrs.png
WCCO

The forecast remains fairly quiet this week with an active storm track well north.

next-10-highs-3.png
WCCO

Monday starts sunny with some clouds returning into the afternoon with highs near 50. Our best chance for a few showers is Thursday, but nothing major. 

Temperatures look to rebound back into the 50s by mid-week.

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