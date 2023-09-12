Average person takes 29 pages to get lost in a book, survey says

Survey: How much time Americans spend on leisure

MINNEAPOLIS — We've all sat down to read a new book and gotten immediately lost in its pages, devouring every last word.

At the same time, we've all picked up a new read and, scant few pages in, set it down forever.

A new survey shows it takes the average person 36 minutes and 29 pages to get lost in a book.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ThriftBooks, asked 2,000 U.S. adults about their reading habits.

The easiest genres to get lost in, according to the survey, are fantasy, romance and history.