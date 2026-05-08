Over 2,000 vehicles stolen in Minneapolis so far in 2026, police say; officials discuss solutions

Stolen cars and dangerous chases are turning Minneapolis streets into crime scenes.

Data from the Minneapolis Police Department on Friday showed there were 2,086 stolen vehicles so far this year. That's about 400 more than this time in 2025.

In one of the most recent incidents, a 19-year-old individual accused of driving a stolen car into a Minnesota State Patrol trooper. The crash sent the squad car crashing into the side of a home.

The 19-year-old driver appeared in court on Wednesday. He faces four felony charges.

Court records show that the same suspect was in what's called a diversion program for stealing another car. It is a program meant to rehabilitate and address the root causes of criminal behavior.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says the incident is a bad example of a good program. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty believes the solution is prevention, diversion and prosecution to slow this surge.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement, "Anyone who is a victim of auto theft is left dealing with a situation they absolutely shouldn't be. After two years of aggressive decreases in auto theft rates, every tool needs to be used to return to that trend."

Late last year, Moriarty said her office stopped receiving referrals. The Minneapolis Police Department pushed back, saying they have made three referrals so far this year.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Moriarty have not seen eye to eye when it comes to solving the youth car theft issue.

For victims, the impact goes far beyond statistics.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board District 1 Commissioner Dan Engelhart said his vehicle was stolen from his driveway and ultimately found totaled.

Police say the thieves are tapping into technology — copying key fobs to steal cars.

Despite losing his car, Engelhart believes these thieves can change.

"I'm not looking for harsh penalties but diversion programs and an opportunity [they] be required to spend time with the victims and hear from them," he said.

Prosecutors are asking a court to remove the driver who hit the trooper from the diversion program.