Authorities seek suspect in Vadnais Heights sexual assault

Authorities are asking for the public's help after a woman was sexually assaulted just north of the Twin Cities Tuesday evening.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the sexual assault occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in Vadnais Heights near the Centerville Road and Pondview Drive intersection.

A woman was walking on a sidewalk when "a man ran up from behind, forced her off the path, and sexually assaulted her," the sheriff's office said. Following the attack, the woman ran to get help at a nearby home. She was then taken to the hospital.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is described by officials as a white male in his mid-20s, about 6 feet tall and having a muscular build. He has brown, curly hair with no facial hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket and black pants. He was also wearing glasses, which were removed by the victim during the attack, officials said.

"Deputies and K9s searched the area for the suspect, collected evidence, and interviewed nearby residents and employees at businesses who may have seen something," the sheriff's office said. "Investigators continue to actively and aggressively pursue leads."

Anyone with information about the suspect — or video of the area when the attack occurred — is asked to call the sheriff's office at 651-266-7331.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: