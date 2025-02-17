1 dead, 1 injured after southern Minnesota shooting; teen arrested
One man is dead, another is recovering and a 16-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting in Austin, Minnesota Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest around 1:36 p.m. Authorities found a man who had been shot.
Police attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.
Another man was allegedly injured during the shooting and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The 16-year-old boy, from Austin, Minnesota, was arrested Monday in connection with the incident, authorities say.
The investigation is ongoing.