1 dead, 1 injured after southern Minnesota shooting; teen arrested

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

One man is dead, another is recovering and a 16-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting in Austin, Minnesota Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest around 1:36 p.m. Authorities found a man who had been shot. 

Police attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. 

Another man was allegedly injured during the shooting and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. 

The 16-year-old boy, from Austin, Minnesota, was arrested Monday in connection with the incident, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing. 

