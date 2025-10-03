Watch CBS News
Austin police search for suspect who robbed Buy The Way Foodmart at gunpoint

Authorities in Austin, Minnesota, are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 9:20 p.m. at the Buy the Way Foodmart off Oakland Place Southeast, just southwest of East Side Lake near Hoot and Ole's Tavern.

austin-robbery-2.jpg
Austin Police

The suspect was masked and wore all black.

"The male demanded money and then ran off, last seen north of 12th Street," police said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 911.

