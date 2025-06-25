Aurelio's Pizza of Ramsey closing after 40 years

Aurelio's Pizza of Ramsey, Minnesota has announced they're closing after 40 years.

On a post written on Facebook, the restaurant cited road construction, rising food prices and rent as the reasons they are closing.

The restaurant says with their lease ending, they felt it was a good time to close their doors. Their last day open will be June 30.

Sunday, the restaurant said a big show of support from the community led to the restaurant running out of cheese. They opened Monday only for bar drinks and limited food. Their next and last shipment was Tuesday.

"We apologize that the closure is coming up so quickly and suddenly," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "This wasn't something we wanted to happen."

40 Years! 40 Years is how long Aurelio’s has been a part of our family and how long we have had a location in... Posted by Aurelio's Pizza of Ramsey on Thursday, June 19, 2025

Aurelio's Pizza of Ramsey says Aurelio's Points will not expire and may be used at other Aurelio's locations. Gift cards may also be used at other locations. However, local paper gift certificates should be used by the end of the month.

The restaurant says it is reaching out to customers who had parties or orders booked after June.

"We are extremely sorry to have to cancel and we will work with you on finding different options on scheduling your order with another restaurant in the area," said Aurelio's.

According to the restaurant's website, Aurelio's Pizza of Ramsey is the only location in Minnesota. Once it closes, the closest locations will be in the suburbs of Chicago.