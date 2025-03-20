Augsburg University women's hockey team heads to Division III NCAA Tournament for the first time

The MIAC women's hockey champions are competing in the Division III NCAA tournament this week — for the first time in the program's 30-year history.

Their overtime win over Gustavus in the MIAC championship marked the Auggies' 23rd victory, which was the most wins this program has ever had in one season.

This moment also gave them the top seed going into the Division III NCAA tournament.

"It's just so much fun that it's finally getting to pay off our senior year," said Emily Cronkhite, Auggies senior captain and Eagan native.

Going this far in the postseason is something that's always been just out of reach for these seniors.

"Pretty much every year that I've been here, we've finished 2nd in the MIAC, so it's so awesome to finally get over that hump," senior Elizabeth Fagerlind said. "And I've been saying all year, this is the year we're going to do it."

The success they saw this season was unexpected with so much change they endured. One of those big changes was in leadership. Elizabeth Bauer is their new head coach. She was promoted from assistant last season.

"I got really lucky to be put in this position and brought into a program that was already so successful, due to the previous head coaches who were here that already built it," Bauer said.

Another big change is half their roster is new with 11 first year players and two transfers, including goaltender and Delano native, Kayla Simonson.

She's been in the net for 14 wins this season, including five shutouts, with a 94% save percentage.

"Everything just clicked, and I felt right at home," Simonson said.

The chemistry on this team is undeniable, as they embrace each other and the challenge ahead to a championship.

"It's a new experience, and I want to soak up every moment and remember this for the rest of my life," Cronkhite said.

The Auggies play St. Norbert College in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m Saturday. As the No. 1 seed, they have home ice advantage.