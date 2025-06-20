Augsburg University golf coach preparing to play U.S. Senior Open

On the range, Augsburg University golf coach Eric Rolland is getting ready for another golf tournament. But this time, it's a major.

Rolland is set to play in the U.S. Senior Open next week.

"I don't even know how to process it. Just super excited," said Rolland, who is an accomplished playing pro in the Twin Cities.

Because of a recent birthday, Rolland became eligible to play in senior events. Next week's tournament is at The Broadmoor East Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which was not something previously on his radar.

"I really hadn't given it much thought, having just turned 50," said Rolland. "I really didn't dream about it much. But I knew since I was a little kid, I always dreamed about playing professional golf. So many of the guys in the event that I'll see next week are guys that I watched and had that dream. So, I guess it ties together. But I hadn't really dreamed about playing in senior majors."

Nowadays, almost every good amateur player bombs it. The PGA Tour Champions can be a throwback in style.

"I grew up in an era where my grandfather taught me, and we had wooden clubs. So, it was, 'Swing nice and slow and smooth and try to hit it solid and hit it in the fairway.' My grandfather always said, 'Boneheads hit it in the trees,'" said Rolland.

Rolland's biggest golf moment came two years ago when he played in the PGA Tour's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Next week could be comparable.

"The first tee at the 3M felt like an out-of-body dream. I wasn't even nervous. It was up another level. I don't know how it'll feel, but I'll soak it up and enjoy it," said Rolland.