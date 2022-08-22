Watch CBS News
ATV driver crashes after leading deputies on chase in Randall

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. – An ATV driver is hospitalized after leading police on a chase that led to a crash Sunday evening in central Minnesota.

Morrison County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over the 46-year-old driver in Randall just before 11 p.m. on suspicion of driving while impaired, but he sped off. He "eventually pulled into a yard" before he lost control and crashed.

The driver was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of his injuries hasn't been released. 

The sheriff's office says criminal charges are pending against the driver, who they say was also operating the ATV despite having a revoked license.

WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

August 22, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

