ATV crash that killed 18-year-old in central Minnesota involved alcohol, sheriff says

An 18-year-old is dead after an ATV crash in central Minnesota that officials believe involved alcohol.

According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after midnight on Sunday. Deputies responded to the residence in Reynolds Township in rural Long Prairie to find the man, who was unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe a girl was driving the ATV, with the man as the passenger. They added that alcohol is "believed to be a contributing factor" in the crash.

The man's name has not yet been released. The crash is under investigation.