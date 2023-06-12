At Twin Cities VFW, federal charges against former President Trump polarizes veterans

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Former President Donald Trump faces an arraignment Tuesday in Miami Federal Court.

Trump faces 37 felony criminal charges for alleged violations of illegally possessing U.S. nuclear and military secrets.

RELATED: Timeline - The government's efforts to get sensitive documents back from Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Esme Murphy spoke with Minnesota military veterans at Richfield's VFW, with a copy of Trump's indictment in hand, about the charges against the former commander in chief. We got a range of reactions, including from those who are outraged the former president was indicted, to those who are outraged by the alleged behavior.

Army veteran Ron Flynn is angry.

"It should never have happened, and he should definitely be indicted, and as far as I'm concerned he should definitely serve time," Flynn said.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Getty Images

The indictment states: "The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the U.S., foreign relations, the safety of the U.S. military and human sources." And that charge is dividing.

"This whole indictment thing just upsets me, I think it's not correct," said Dewayne Banks.

"He's not supposed to be doing this," said Bill Lorntson. "This is a little bit more than a speeding ticket."

RELATED: Donald Trump indicted in documents probe. Here's what we know so far.

While there are strong opinions, there are also questions.

"What I don't understand is why he would want to take them in the first place," said John Powers.

"He is innocent until he's proven guilty," said Paul Ogdauhl. "I don't know, I hate to see an ex-president indicted for anything."

WCCO News will have full coverage of the president's court appearance Tuesday on air and on CBS News Minnesota.