Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 1 dead in Olmsted County crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

State Patrol investigating deadly crash
State Patrol investigating deadly crash 00:18

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash south of Rochester.

Troopers say it happened in the town of Stewartville just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Two cars crashed on the on-ramp to Highway 30.

Officials are not releasing the driver's names at this time but say it involved a 25-year-old man from Hayfield and a 64-year-old woman from Stewartville.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 6:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.