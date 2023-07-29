At least 1 dead in Olmsted County crash
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash south of Rochester.
Troopers say it happened in the town of Stewartville just before 10 a.m. Saturday.
Two cars crashed on the on-ramp to Highway 30.
Officials are not releasing the driver's names at this time but say it involved a 25-year-old man from Hayfield and a 64-year-old woman from Stewartville.
