At least 1 dead in Olmsted County crash

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash south of Rochester.

Troopers say it happened in the town of Stewartville just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Two cars crashed on the on-ramp to Highway 30.

Officials are not releasing the driver's names at this time but say it involved a 25-year-old man from Hayfield and a 64-year-old woman from Stewartville.