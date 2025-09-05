Anoka police search for man after female reports she was punched

Police in Anoka, Minnesota, are searching for a man after a female reported she was punched on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to the alleged assault on the 1100 block of North Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Police said the suspect, identified as a man, left the area in an RV. Investigators located the vehicle "a short distance away."

The female said firearms were "possibly in the RV," prompting police to call the Anoka County SWAT team for assistance.

At least three law enforcement vehicles surround an RV in Anoka, Minnesota, on Sept. 5, 2025. WCCO

No one responded to announcements made by law enforcement outside the RV, according to police.

Officials entered the vehicle after obtaining a search warrant and launching a chemical agent into it, though no one was found.

As of late Friday night, no arrests have been made.

There are no concerns for public safety, according to police, and the man is known to law enforcement.