Armed robber targets Apple Valley credit union

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – Police are searching for the armed man who robbed an Apple Valley credit union Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 1:37 p.m. at the Royal Credit Union on Cedar Avenue. Police say the man, who had a handgun and was wearing a ski mask, "jumped over the counter" and forced a worker to open the bank's vault.

The man was also wearing an orange construction-style jacket and dark pants. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived. Police are still investigating.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 4:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

