Armed robber targets Apple Valley credit union

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – Police are searching for the armed man who robbed an Apple Valley credit union Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 1:37 p.m. at the Royal Credit Union on Cedar Avenue. Police say the man, who had a handgun and was wearing a ski mask, "jumped over the counter" and forced a worker to open the bank's vault.

The man was also wearing an orange construction-style jacket and dark pants. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived. Police are still investigating.