Arborist gives tips on protecting trees from heavy, damaging snow

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – When snow and ice coats trees, it can be one of Mother Nature's most beautiful sights – until the branches get weighed down and break. Or worse, a tree falls.

We are no stranger to winter storms in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. That can bring anything from blizzards and snow squalls to freezing rain, sleet and major ice storms.

WCCO caught up with a crew from Blue Ribbon Pruning removing a dead ash tree ahead of the next storm.

"It got emerald ash borer, looks like probably in the last year or two," said arborist David Donnelly. "The bark's all peeling off. It's decayed. It's in rough shape."

Donnelly operates Tree Star Arborists. He shared some of the other signs to look for in a tree that could fail during winter storms.

"Cracks and fractures going up in the trunk or limbs. The bark, too, if it's flaky," said Donnelly.

This tree is being removed before it can do any property damage. But for others, it's too late. Donnelly's biggest concern for yard trees right now is heavy precipitation.

"Ice storms for sure, or just heavy snow, you know. Anything that's gonna stick on the branches is gonna cause a problem," said Donnelly.

Research from the University of Minnesota Extension finds trees that suffer the worst damage from snow and ice are trees with more than one main stem, like upright evergreens and trees with multiple stems like birch.

Donnelly knows he'll be getting plenty of calls on Tuesday, but says right now there's only one thing you can do.

"Just pray for the best I guess," he said.