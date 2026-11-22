A judge ordered Kenis Lopez Gonzalez's return to the U.S. from the Central African Republic, but now an appeals court has put that on hold.

Originally from Nicaragua, Lopez Gonzalez was seeking asylum and living in Minnesota when federal agents arrested him last January. He was deported to Africa over the summer.

Thousands of immigrants deported by the Trump administration are not in their home country, but are living in another country altogether. More than 30 nations now have deals with the federal government to accept deportees who are not their own citizens, referred to as a third-country deportation.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche applauded the ruling, writing on X, "our stay has been granted by the U.S. Court of Appeals allowing this interference by judges in deportations to pause. This is an important win for this administration's immigration efforts in Minnesota."

However, advocates in Minnesota say they're not giving up and are fighting for Lopez Gonzalez's return.

"While we hoped that Kenis was gonna be home for the holidays this week, we can only continue to push forward, let him know that our efforts are far from over," said Lucho Gomez, who works with CTUL, which stands for Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha.

Kenis Lopez Gonzalez WCCO

Gomez said his living conditions in the Central African Republic are concerning.

"He has now been diagnosed with malaria, and every day this order stays in place, the government is choosing to leave a sick man in a country it warns its own citizens not to visit," said his attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security gave this statement on the matter to WCCO:

On January 15, 2026, ICE arrested Kenis Lopez Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Nicaragua. He admitted to illegally entering the U.S. on August 31, 2005, through Rio Bravo, Texas. He received due process and was ordered removed by a Justice Department immigration judge on August 31, 2005. On October 7, 2005, he was removed with expedited removal. Around October 31, 2022, he illegally re-entered the U.S. and was released into the country by the Biden administration. He was removed on August 28, 2026. He asked a federal immigration judge to not be removed to his home country. If an illegal alien chooses to file a claim in court refusing to go to their home country, they should not be surprised when we find a safe and secure nation for them to go to. If an illegal alien chooses to go home, we will give them a free flight home and a $3,000 check. The choice is theirs.

The U.S. State Department lists the Central African Republic at advisory level four and tells U.S. citizens not to travel there citing risks of unrest, crime and limited medical services.