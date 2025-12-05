2 hospitalized after early morning apartment fire in Burnsville

Two people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Burnsville, Minnesota, early Friday morning.

According to the Burnsville Fire Department, crews arrived at the Willoway Apartments around 1:20 a.m. They found a fire on the third floor of the apartment building.

The fire department says they do not know the conditions of the two people who were hospitalized.

Four units in the apartment complex were displaced. Residents have returned to the other units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.