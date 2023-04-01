Antoine Suggs found guilty of killing four Minnesotans, leaving bodies in SUV in western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS -- Antoine Suggs, who was accused of killing four Minnesotans who were found abandoned in an SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield, was found guilty of murder on Friday.

Suggs was charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.

Investigators believe the four were fatally shot in the head in St. Paul on Sept. 12, 2021, near West Seventh Street in St. Paul. Suggs then contacted his father, Darren Osborne, who has since pleaded guilty to one felony count of aiding an offender.

The criminal complaint said Osborne initially denied knowing anything about the killings, but later said Suggs told him about the shootings, saying he "snapped."

Suggs, who is from Arizona, had a ticket to return on the night of Sept. 12, 2021 but never got on the flight. He was charged three days later and turned himself in to authorities in Arizona.