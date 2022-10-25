Darren Osborne pleads guilty to aiding offender in quadruple killing, son awaits murder trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has entered a guilty plea for helping hide the bodies of four people whose bodies were discovered in Wisconsin last year. Meanwhile, his son faces murder charges.

According to Ramsey County court records, Darren Lee Osborne petitioned to plead guilty Tuesday to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, in connection to the September 2021 killings. It was a plea agreement.

Darren McWright Osborne Dunn County

His son, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Investigators say all four were fatally shot in the head in St. Paul on Sept. 12.

Matthew Pettus, Jasmine Sturm, Nitosha Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III CBS Minnesota

The bodies were found later that afternoon in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV in a field near Sheridan Township, Wisconsin. Six shell casings were found inside, as well as Suggs' blood-covered Arizona photo ID.

According to the complaint, Osborne initially denied knowing anything about the killings. In a later interview, he said Suggs told him about the shootings and said he "snapped."

Antoine Suggs Maricopa County Jail

Suggs turned himself in to authorities in Arizona and was extradited back to Minnesota.

Osborne's sentencing is set for Dec. 9. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

Suggs' trial is scheduled for next March.