Man who sprayed apple cider vinegar on Rep. Ilhan Omar ordered to remain in custody

A federal judge has ordered the man accused of assaulting Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis to remain in custody as he awaits further court proceedings.

The judge issued the order for Anthony Kazmierczak during a brief hearing on Tuesday. Kazmierczak, 55, faces a federal assault charge, as well as state charges of making threats of violence and assault.

Omar was not injured on Jan. 27 when Kazmierczak charged her and sprayed her with a liquid, later determined to be apple cider vinegar and water. He was tackled to the ground and arrested, and Omar continued to speak and take questions at the town hall for almost half an hour.

In a subsequent interview with WCCO, Omar said she is "really OK."

"What happened to me is not OK, but they picked the wrong person," Omar said. "I am not one to be intimidated."

During the town hall, Omar, a Democrat, called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished and for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign.

According to the federal complaint, a close associate of Kazmierczak told authorities he once said of Omar, "Somebody should kill that b****."

U.S. Capitol Police say the number of threats they're investigating against members of Congress, their families and staff increased 58% between 2024 and 2025.

