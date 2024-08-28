Wolves' Anthony Edwards to star in Netflix's "Starting 5"

MINNEAPOLIS — There seems to be a mandate at Netflix: If you're making a sports documentary series, include an athlete from Minnesota.

After Kirk Cousins in "Quarterback" and Justin Jefferson in "Receiver," the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards is the next local athlete to earn a starring role on the streaming service.

Netflix announced Wednesday Edwards will be featured in "Starting 5," along with LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, Jayson Tatum and former Timberwolf Jimmy Butler.

The 10-part series will follow the players through last season. Netflix promises it "delivers an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball."

It should be an exciting watch for Timberwolves fans. Not only is Edwards the best young player the team has had since Kevin Garnett, last season was one of the team's best ever. An electrifying playoff run started with a dominant sweep of the Phoenix Suns and a historic comeback in game seven against the Denver Nuggets to go to the Western Conference Finals. Even the subsequent trouncing by the Dallas Mavericks should provide insight into Edwards' rise as one of the NBA's elite talents.

The series premieres on Oct. 9, just before the start of the NBA's regular season. If a Netflix show isn't proof enough of Edwards' stardom, the Wolves will play James' Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, one of Minnesota's 25 nationally televised games this season.

Edwards earned his second All-Star selection last season and was named second-team All-NBA. He averaged 25.9 points a game and shot 46% from the field, both the best marks of his career. He won a gold medal with Team USA this summer in Paris.