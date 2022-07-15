Another alligator found just ambling around in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. -- One week after a baby alligator was found swimming in a Wisconsin lake just southwest of Green Bay, another alligator was found roaming around, this time in Kenosha.

"Our dispatchers gave the call out, you know, 'Respond to an alligator in the roadway at 22nd Avenue and 24th Street.' And you could hear the chuckle in the voice from the dispatchers," Kenosha Lt. Joseph Nosalik said.

But even though it sounded like a prank, indeed an alligator was found ambling around.

"Turns out some kids enjoying summertime outside playing …spotted this alligator in the street, were playing too close to the street and mom yells at him, 'Get away from the street,'" Nosalik said. "'But mom, there's an alligator here!' Sure enough, there's an alligator in the road."

Now back with its owner, the alligator was able to escape from a backyard where it was spending the day in a kiddie pool.

By the time he realized the gator was gone, police had already recovered him. The man who claimed the alligator said, while it could in theory put a bite on you, it really isn't dangerous.

"It's not going to attack you. It's not going to attack your dog or your cat," David Prill said. "I completely understand why there'd be some excitement. And that's why I don't tell anyone, because then they freak out … but it's harmless."

Police determined there's nothing illegal about keeping an alligator and returned it to the owner.

"It's a lot of sad news that we deal with, and to be able to respond to a call like this and have a few laughs during your daytime, yeah, it's badly needed," Nosalik said.

Prill said that he's only keeping the alligator for a friend, and promises to keep a closer eye on it in the future.