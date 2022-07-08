Kids discover alligator in Wisconsin's Long Lake

CHINATOWN, Wis. -- It was a scaly discovery in a Wisconsin lake for a group of kids who found an alligator swimming in Long Lake.

The lake is located near Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties.

The alligator was not very big, but still big enough to cause quite a stir.

An animal rescue team has the reptile now. They say he probably was released into the lake by his owner or simply got away.

A representative from the rescue team said this the fourth alligator they've retrieved.

The rescue says the owner has a week to claim the animal or it will go to a sanctuary.