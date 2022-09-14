Anoka-Hennepin Schools struggling to find preschool, early childhood staffing

ANOKA, Minn. – Another day, another urgent call for teachers – and this time it's in preschools and early childhood care centers.

The struggle comes at a time when the overall number of child care slots in Minnesota is decreasing.

Kids aren't just the building blocks for our future. All of this – child care and preschool – is the foundation of the American economy and the workforce. Take away some of it or it doesn't work properly, what happens? It comes crashing down.

The ABC's of running early childhood education starts with some math. Tight teacher-child ratios maximize safety and provide the healthiest learning environment, and there are always enough children.

"We even had a situation where we wanted to hire a preschool teacher, and that preschool teacher unfortunately couldn't come to work for us because there wasn't a spot for her child to go to child care," said Michelle Trelstad of Anoka-Hennepin Schools.

Anoka-Hennepin District's preschool and 4-year-old care program is short about 10 percent of staff, and that's before the flu, COVID-19 or stomach bugs start to go around, so contingency plans must be in place.

The plans include teachers, their bosses, and even their bosses' bosses covering a classroom – and also working in before and after school care at Anoka-Hennepin's elementary schools, where 1 in 5 K-5 students enroll. Program supervisor Jody Abrahamson couldn't even quantify how much help she needs.

"I mean, my sites, the five that I oversee is probably short six, seven, nine, 10, 15 maybe across the five sites? But we have one location that's short like 14 staff," Abrahamson said. "We make it work because we're a service to the community."

Anoka-Hennepin officials say they hope to get help for those after-school programs from high schoolers starting at age 16. Click here for more information on how to apply for a job.