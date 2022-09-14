Watch CBS News
Local News

Anoka-Hennepin Schools struggling to find preschool, early childhood staffing

By Jonah Kaplan

/ CBS Minnesota

Preschools, early childhood care centers in dire need of staffing
Preschools, early childhood care centers in dire need of staffing 02:05

ANOKA, Minn. – Another day, another urgent call for teachers – and this time it's in preschools and early childhood care centers. 

The struggle comes at a time when the overall number of child care slots in Minnesota is decreasing. 

Kids aren't just the building blocks for our future. All of this – child care and preschool – is the foundation of the American economy and the workforce. Take away some of it or it doesn't work properly, what happens? It comes crashing down.

The ABC's of running early childhood education starts with some math. Tight teacher-child ratios maximize safety and provide the healthiest learning environment, and there are always enough children.

"We even had a situation where we wanted to hire a preschool teacher, and that preschool teacher unfortunately couldn't come to work for us because there wasn't a spot for her child to go to child care," said Michelle Trelstad of Anoka-Hennepin Schools.

6p-pkg-day-care-deserts-wcco1zei-00-00-5914.jpg
CBS

Anoka-Hennepin District's preschool and 4-year-old care program is short about 10 percent of staff, and that's before the flu, COVID-19 or stomach bugs start to go around, so contingency plans must be in place. 

The plans include teachers, their bosses, and even their bosses' bosses covering a classroom – and also working in before and after school care at Anoka-Hennepin's elementary schools, where 1 in 5 K-5 students enroll. Program supervisor Jody Abrahamson couldn't even quantify how much help she needs.

"I mean, my sites, the five that I oversee is probably short six, seven, nine, 10, 15 maybe across the five sites? But we have one location that's short like 14 staff," Abrahamson said. "We make it work because we're a service to the community."

Anoka-Hennepin officials say they hope to get help for those after-school programs from high schoolers starting at age 16. Click here for more information on how to apply for a job.

Jonah Kaplan
jonah-kaplan.png

Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 7:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.