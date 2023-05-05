Anoka-Hennepin, Bloomington schools say hoax threat that circulated on social media is unfounded

MINNEAPOLIS -- A number of schools in the metro area say they're dealing with unfounded threats on Friday.

The Anoka-Hennepin district and Bloomington district say they were made aware of the social media post on Thursday night, and determined it was identical to one that circulated in Florida, which was deemed non-credible.

Police say they're thankful to the number of students who reported the post. School is proceeding as normal on Friday, though Bloomington police said there would be patrols in the area.

The Anoka-Hennepin district is asking people to share that the threat was a hoax.