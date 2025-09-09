Yoga class to benefit Annunciation school and church community

Inside the studio, the team at YogaFit is preparing for something bigger than a traditional class.

Saturday, they'll move their practice outdoors, leading their latest "Bend It at Brit's" fundraiser — this time for the Annunciation community.

"As the two weeks have unfolded, I think it's gotten harder because the connections become closer. For example, we have a daughter that graduated from Holy Angels, and they have a huge influx of people come from Annunciation to Holy Angels. Our kids also went to Carondelet, so we were associated with them," said Ashok Dhariwal, owner of YogaFit Studios.

The company has a history of using movement to uplift others, from hurricane relief to local organizations that support grieving families.

For Dhariwal, the events are about more than fundraising.

"It's a great community of Richfield, Minneapolis, Edina all trying to help whatever way they can and we're just trying to do our small part for not only raising money but also just getting people together and supporting each other," said Dhariwal.

"One of the things that we do in every class is we ask our students to set their own intention. It could be something like just being patient with our children or forgiving people that might be driving crazy or something like that and the teachers then toward the end of the class will say bring it back. That intention, although it sounds very simple is personally for me, very powerful," explained Dhariwal.

It's an opportunity to do something for themselves and the community at the same time.

"I think they'll still have fun, but I think it's going to be a little more reflective this time than in past events," he said.

The Bend it at Brit's Fundraiser for Annunciation Church & School is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.

The cost for the class is $25, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated.

Reservations are required.

You can book on the YogaFit Studios app or YogaFitStudios.com.