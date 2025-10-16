Annunciation Parish, school recognized for community courage following shooting

An award given to places showing courage in their communities has been given to Annunciation Parish in Minneapolis.

The Courage Project, which gives awards throughout the United States, says the award honors the church and school community for its courageous and compassionate response in a time of crisis. According to organization leaders, the church, as well as the community, "have united in compassion and resilience" after the late August shooting, which left two students dead and 21 other people hurt. Students were able to return to their classrooms nearly three weeks later.

Annunciation is among the 20 organizations and people to receive an award from The Courage Project. Award amounts range from $10,000-$50,000. It wasn't immediately clear how much Annunciation was awarded.

Father Dennis Zehren, the pastor for Annunciation Parish, says the community is "walking through our heartbreak together in faith."

Although the church is still grieving, members of The Courage Project say the church shows comfort, faith and support for the community in order to help it heal and rebuild.

"Faith in God, in one another and in the goodness that still abides in this world. Every act of generosity, every prayer, every gesture of kindness reminds us that courage is not the absence of fear or pain, it is love choosing ot act anyway. We are deeply humbled by this recognition and grateful for the strength our wider community continues to give us," said Father Zehren.