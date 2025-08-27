The Minneapolis school shooter fired at children through church windows. Here's what we know.

Two children were killed when a shooter opened fire at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis during a mass attended by young students on Wednesday. The shooter died by suicide after the shooting at the church, which is attached to a school building.

Seventeen other children and adults were injured in the shooting, which occurred during a mass marking the beginning of the school year.

Here's what we know about the shooting.

What happened at Annunciation Catholic Church?

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said law enforcement responded to the shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. O'Hara said the shooter fired a rifle through church windows and was also armed with a shotgun and a pistol.

A government official briefed on the investigation and a law enforcement source told CBS News that the shooter was wearing all black clothing.

An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed while they sat in the pews. The parents of the children have been notified, O'Hara said.

Seventeen others, including 14 children, were injured.

Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn / AP

Police immediately entered the church and attempted to provide first aid, O'Hara said. The injured were rushed to area hospitals.

Hennepin County Medical Center received 10 patients and said one adult and six children were in critical condition. One adult and two children were being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Children's Hospital of Minneapolis said it had discharged one pediatric patient and was treating six other. M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital said it had one pediatric patient in stable condition.

Who was the shooter at Annunciation Catholic Church?

Three law enforcement sources told CBS News the shooter was Robin Westman, 23, from suburban Minneapolis. Westman's name was officially changed from Robert Westman to Robin Westman in 2020, documents show. Westman appears to have attended the school, according to CBS News' Confirmed team.

Westman does not have any known criminal history, O'Hara said. Westman's mother worked as a parish secretary at the church, according to its website, and as an administrative assistant at the school, according to a newsletter. She retired from the church in 2021, according to a Facebook post from the church.

Westman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the back of the church, O'Hara said.

Parents await news of their children's status after shooting at Annunciation Church on Wednesday morning, Aug. 27, 2025 in Minneapolis. Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Officials react to church shooting

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he had been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting" and said the White House would "continue to monitor this terrible situation."

"Please join me in praying for everyone involved," Mr. Trump said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Trump signed a proclamation calling for flags at the White House and other federal buildings to be flown at half-mast until August 31 "as a mark of respect for the victims." The White House flags were lowered moments after the proclamation was signed.

Governor Tim Walz said he had been briefed on the shooting and was "praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence." Walz also said that he had spoken with Mr. Trump.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for change after the shooting.

"Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying," Frey said. "It was the first week of school, they were in a church. These were kids that should be learning with their friends. They should be playing on the playground. They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence and their parents should have the same kind of assurance."