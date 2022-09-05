On what would've been Aniya Allen's 8th birthday, family and friends release balloons

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aniya Allen died when a stray bullet killed her while she sat in a parked car with her mother last spring. Monday would have been her 8th birthday.

She was one of three kids shot on the north side of Minneapolis over the period of a couple weeks last year.

Aniya's family and friends gathered Monday afternoon to remember the girl. It was a symbolic event. Balloons are typically used to mark a child's birthday.

Her family told WCCO the last update they got from Minneapolis Police Department is that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension may be joining this investigation.

In the meantime, the one-and-a-half-year case is still very much unsolved very much upsetting, and it's just one piece to a much bigger story on violence against children.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).