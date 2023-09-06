Watch CBS News
Animal lovers invited to Ruff Start Rescue's "Sounds for Hounds" event Friday

/ CBS Minnesota

Puppies invade WCCO's set, for a cause
We've been reporting on the issue that animal shelters are packed to the brim for some time now. A new report shows Minnesota rescues and shelters are taking in more animals than ever from other parts of the country.

That, paired with a drop in adoptions and a rise in surrenders, is creating quite a predicament.

Azure Davis, from Ruff Start Rescue, joined WCCO's The 4 Wednesday to talk about an upcoming event called "Sounds for Hounds."

It's a chance to bring chairs, blankets and hang out with fellow animal lovers this Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Hilde Performance Center in Plymouth.

