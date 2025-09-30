Watch CBS News
High school student needs medical evaluation after bus crashes in Andover

School bus crash in Andover involves injuries, authorities say
School bus crash in Andover involves injuries, authorities say 00:37

A high school student was taken for medical evaluation after a school bus crash north of the Twin Cities on Tuesday morning, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Anoka-Hennepin School District said 10 students were on the bus.

The crash occurred at 175th Avenue and Roanoke Street in Andover, Minnesota, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

